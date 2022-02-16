West Lothian plans £40m spend on housing

The Housing Capital Investment Programme (2022-23) was approved at a council meeting yesterday (15th February) alongside the approval of the Housing Revenue Account Budget for the same period.

The capital programme will see nearly £25 million invested to increase the social housing supply in the area. West Lothian Council is one of Scotland's top councils in terms of building new council homes. Over 2,300 affordable homes have been delivered since the beginning of 2012, with the council working in conjunction with registered social landlords (RSLs) and partners.

By March 2023, a further 180 new homes will be completed across a range of sites and areas.

Resources for the acquisition of former council houses through the Open Market Acquisitions Scheme will continue to be incorporated into the programme, as the council continues to look at expanding the housing supply, working RSLs.

Other elements of the budget include:

£16m to improve and maintain existing housing;

£3.8m to support a broad range of activities including decoration and internal upgrades, window and door refurbishments, painting and fencing programmes;

£3.6 million invested in six individual major upgrade projects consisting of long-term maintenance work, where structural elements such as roof and external walls are beyond economical repair by routine maintenance;

£561,000 for general environmental improvements and external upgrading, including tenant-led street improvement projects. These small-scale projects will have a substantial impact on local amenities and the community, said the council;

£7.3 million to be spent on external wall insulation upgrades, central heating upgrades and asbestos removal.

The introduction of Scotland's Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing regulations means that any house in Scotland under the management of social landlords require to meet a minimum energy rating. And homeowners will receive support through the Home Energy Efficiency Programme Scotland.

