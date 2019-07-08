Westminster tenders Ebury Bridge Estate renewal

The contract notice for the Ebury Bridge Estate renewal project has now been published, with the value listed as £97m for the first phase and £350m for the complete project. This initial phase includes 216 new homes across two residential blocks.

In total there are up to 750 news homes, with at least 342 designated as ‘affordable’, due to be built at Ebury, close to Victoria Station. Contract duration is anticipated to be 11 years.

Built in the 1930s, Ebury Bridge is one of Westminster’s oldest council estates. In 2017, the council made a commitment to Ebury Bridge residents that a new renewal solution would be worked up following challenges with a previously consented scheme. The city council has committed to keeping ownership of the estate in council hands.

The procurement documents are at: www.capitalEsourcing.com. Initial submissions must be in by 12th August 2019.

