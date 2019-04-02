Weston builds itself new Stansted HQ

Bob Weston checks over groundworks on the new HQ

Weston is putting up a new building and refurbishing its existing headquarters building to give it 95,000 sqft of Grade-A office space across the two buildings.

The new 49,000 sqft office building, known as Skyway House, is now under construction, with groundworks having begun.

Construction is being carried out by Weston Commercial Ltd, the group’s contracting arm, with assistance from Seabro and Southern Mastic. Completion is expected in 2021.

The new three-storey complex is designed by Weston Group’s in-house architectural design studio, working with London interior designer Oz Lancaster of OS Design.

It will complement the existing head office building, The Stansted Centre, originally constructed in 2003, which is being completely refurbished to provide 46,000 sqft of new office space, including a conference facility and serviced office space.

The refurbishment of The Stansted Centre is being phased to allow staff to keep working while the new building is constructed. The first phase of refurbishment is complete, consisting of the creation of a new 1,853 sqft (172 m2) luxury executive office suite for chairman and chief executive Bob Weston, also designed by OS Designs, with the fit-out undertaken by Weston’s joinery department.

Gross development value of the project is £40m.

Founded in 1987 and operating across London and the southeast of England, Weston Group is on an expansion drive. The group has four operating divisions: Weston Homes, the residential development business; Weston Business Centres, the serviced offices division; an environmental consultancy business; and Weston Logistics, a truck and plant hire business.

In its latest 2017-2018 financial results, pre-tax profit for the group was up 55% to £35m on revenue up 29% to £257m.

Chief executive Bob Weston said: “The group now employs over 460 direct staff, with additional contractors, suppliers and consultants working across the sites and reporting to head office. We are investing £20m in our new headquarters which is essential for providing our staff with an enhanced working environment and managing our growth and human resource requirement; all crucial components for the delivering our £3bn development portfolio of over 7,500 new homes.”