Weston launches steel panel factory

British Offsite’s factory in Braintree

British Offsite, incorporated in February 2020, has now officially launched to the open market, offering what it claims to be ‘the most technologically advanced light gauge steel panel system in the marketplace’.

British Offsite will offer its exterior building and interior fit-out components to builders and contractors in the construction sector, not just its parent company.

Its UNI System range includes light gauge panels, walls, roofs and floors. The system is designed to be flexible, allowing rapid integration into traditional building design. In addition, British Offsite also manufactures internal fitout modules, under its BOS Fitout brand, which includes bathroom, kitchen and bedroom components.

British Offsite’s 75,000 sqft factory in Braintree has capacity for up to 150,000 linear metres of UNI System products per year. It is expected to run for 20 hours per day, producing panels with windows, doors, insulation, vents, fire stopping and external cladding in place.

British Offsite has also invested in a second factory alongside to produce its UNI system of light gauge steel panels. The new factory's production line has capacity to deliver 4,000 homes per year.

British Offsite managing director Shaun Weston (left) and Weston Group supremo Bob Weston

The £6m production line is being delivered by Swedish firm Randek AB and will boast production machinery not seen in the UK before, the company said.

Shaun Weston, managing director of British Offsite, said: “British Offsite has been launched to radically reduce the risk and delays in construction, an unrivalled delivery capacity helping to deliver occupiable homes faster. Our MMC products are designed to be easily integrated into existing projects, helping to streamline traditional residential construction. Our state-of-the-art facilities will include the largest steel panel factory in the UK, with the most advanced light-gauge steel assembly line in Europe, meaning we can deliver precise products more quickly for our customers.”

