WHC grows dumper fleet

WHC managing director James Clutterbuck (centre) with Paul Rodwell of Thwaites (left) and Lister Wilder sales manager Richard North (right)

The new machines are partly for fleet renewal but mostly for expansion, expanding WHC’s dumper asset base by 30 machines to 120.

The new order covers a variety of sizes, from the one-tonne Thwaites Hi-Tip through to the nine-tonne machine.

WHC managing director James Clutterbuck said: “Demand through 2020 remained strong and utilisation levels became challenging. In the autumn, when demand was outstripping supply, we actually had a waiting list for compact equipment.”

He continued: “As we head into the spring, demand is back to those autumn levels. This has been largely driven by SME contractors seeing households investing in their property, thus driving demand for the one-tonne Hi-Tip, in addition to the sustained, regional, utility market, necessitating the need for further six-tonne Power Swivels.”

