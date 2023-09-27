White succeeds Cossell as Build UK chair

Julie White

The new chair will serve a two-year term and succeeds ISG's Paul Cossell.

Julie White has been a director of her family business since 1993 and took over ownership D-Drill in 2008. D-Drill specialises in diamond drilling and concrete sawing services. She is also chair of the Drilling & Sawing Association.

She was an inaugural board member of Build UK when it was established in 2015 to bring specialist subcontractors and main contractors together into a single representative body.

Julie White said: “I’ve grown up in the industry and continue to live and breathe it every single day. That is why I’m absolutely delighted to be appointed as chair of Build UK for the next two years. Having been on the board since its inception in 2015, I truly believe in the value of having the whole supply chain around the table to develop solutions and provide a strong collective voice for the sector.”

Build UK chief executive Suzannah Nichol said: “I would like to thank Paul Cossell for his leadership and support as chair during a challenging two years for our industry. We will continue our drive to transform the sector, working collaboratively to improve business performance, increase productivity, and recruit, train and retain talent.

“I’m delighted to welcome Julie White as our new chair and look forward to working with her to capitalise on the depth and breadth of our membership and provide a strong collective voice for construction.”

