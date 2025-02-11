Whitehead replaces Wood at Aecom

Richard Whitehead

Richard Whitehead has been with Aecom for 12 years, most recently running its global buildings and places business.

Current chief executive Colin Wood is leaving the company after nearly eight years. Wood replaced David Barwell as UK & Ireland chief executive in July 2020.

Aecom chief executive Troy Rudd said: “Richard’s appointment reinforces the depth of Aecom’s leadership bench and our commitment to cultivating talent from within the business.

“Trends across our markets remain favourable, and we are well positioned to capitalise on significant opportunities in our sectors as we continue strengthening our business around the world and delivering industry-leading solutions for our clients.”

Richard Whitehead said: “This is an exciting time for Aecom in Europe and India as the business continues to expand into new markets and geographies. My primary focus will be to deliver continued excellence for our clients and strengthen collaboration across our global network to secure growth.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk