Wigan picks Tilbury Douglas for Haigh Hall

In the pre-construction phase, Tilbury Douglas will work alongside the Haigh team and its specialist design team through the pre-construction phase, developing the detailed plans for the internal restoration of the Grade II* listed Hall, alongside associated landscaping, car park improvements, and a new energy centre.

Kabir Salihi, regional director, North West, at Tilbury Douglas, said: “We are proud to be working with Wigan Council on the next stage of the transformation of Haigh Hall. This is an important heritage project and we look forward to working collaboratively with the council, design team and wider partners to develop the plans and help bring the vision for this remarkable building to life.

"We are also committed to ensuring the project delivers benefits beyond the restoration itself, creating opportunities for local people, developing skills and supporting businesses as work progresses.”

The restoration aims to transform Haigh Hall into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination, while protecting and celebrating the historic character of one of the borough’s most treasured buildings and creating new reasons for residents and visitors to experience the hall and wider estate.

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