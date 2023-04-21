WilkinsonEyre to design new Lord's stands

The existing Tavern stand (to the left) and Allen stand (behind the scoreboard) are next to be redeveloped

The next stage of the Lord’s upgrade will see the Tavern Stand stripped back to its steel framework and rebuilt with more seating, while the smaller Allen Stand (parts of which date from the 1930s) will be demolished and replaced.

WilkinsonEyre was appointed following a design competition. It previously designed the new Compton and Edrich stands, built by ISG for £53m and opened in 2021.

The Tavern and Allen stands are close to the principal members’ entrance through the Grace Gate. WilkinsonEyre’s design proposals will seek to enhance the sense of arrival at Lord’s while meeting a requirement to modernise and improve the facilities in this part of the ground.

MCC estates director Robert Ebdon said: “After a thorough architects’ tender process, we are delighted to be renewing our successful partnership with the team at WilkinsonEyre for our next ambitious project. The Tavern and Allen stands are much cherished by members. Redevelopment will greatly improve the accessibility of the stands, increase our seating capacity by approximately 1,000, provide more flexible hospitality with increased catering facilities, and be vastly more sustainable”.

Capacity at Lord’s is currently 31,100.

Jim Eyre, founding director at WilkinsonEyre, said: “We feel privileged to be commissioned to design the latest new structures at Lord’s. Our experience of designing the Compton and Edrich stands has given us a special insight and passion for working at such an historic ground, contributing to its continued success as a sporting venue in the best way that we are able.”

WilkinsonEyre also designed the new Compton and Edrich stands (either side of the media centre)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk