William Hare lands Sizewell C works

CGI of the Sizewell workers' campus amenity building

Lancashire-based William Hare Group is set to begin fabrication next month of 550 tonnes of steelwork for an amenity building at Sizewell C’s on-site accommodation campus in Suffolk.

The amenity building will be used by Sizewell C’s workforce, most of whom will be housed at the accommodation campus during construction of the power station.

William Hare’s contract involves the fabrication and erection of a two-storey steel frame structure. The work will be carried out at its Eastfield facility, near Scarborough, which is home to the UK’s first fabrication robot - enabling high-volume, high-quality production of traditional beam and column structures on fast-track schedules.

Director Craig Arnold said: “William Hare has some 50 years continuous engagement in the highly specialised nuclear sector. This experience encompasses nuclear reprocessing, new fuels complexes, civil and defence decommissioning, research facilities, and most recently a major contribution to the Hinkley Point C project. We are therefore delighted to bring that depth of learning and experience to Sizewell C.”

The accommodation campus is currently under construction on the western edge of the temporary construction area (TCA) near Leiston. William Hare expects on-site steel erection to begin before the end of 2025.

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