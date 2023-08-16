Willmott Dixon brought in for Sleaford secure home

Kier's design for the institution

Plans for the 28-bed secure facility, to be built in Bonemill Lane on the outskirts of the town, were approved by members of Lincolnshire County Council's planning and regulation committee on 31st July.

The scheme, funded by the Department for Education, will provide secure accommodation for vulnerable children.

Kier is the architect for the project; Willmott Dixon has been appointed as contractor.

Willmott Dixon director Nick Heath said: “The new building has been designed to support the young people to get their lives ‘back on track’ using a whole host of facilities including on-site education, wellbeing, vocational and sports facilities, as well as delivering against important sustainability credentials to make the building’s legacy especially evident.”

Solar panels ad a power storage should take the building close to net zero in operation, the contractor said. The development will also feature a new service road, a car park, a surface water attenuation pond, and landscaped areas.

The scheme has been procured via the Pagabo major works framework.

