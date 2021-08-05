Willmott Dixon lands Aberdare school contract

CGI of the new block to be built at Ysgol Rhydywaun

The project’s scope includes construction of an eight-classroom block, with drama and music facilities as well as rooms for local community use.

There will also be a new school reception, sports hall, fitness suite and changing rooms, along with a 45-space car park and bike store.

The project will increase the school’s capacity by 187 places for academic year starting in September 2022.

Working in a live environment, Willmott Dixon will also demolish the current caretaker’s house and remove temporary classrooms. Most of the heavy machinery movements will be restricted to the school’s summer holidays.

Willmott Dixon was appointed to the job using the SEWSCAP framework.

The project is part of a wider education investment across the Cynon Valley – with £10.2m facilities recently delivered at Hirwaun Primary School, and construction of a £4.5m extension and new childcare facility at YGG Aberdâr now under way.

Willmott Dixon recently built the £38m Llys Cadwyn development in Pontypridd for Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council, which it handed over in October 2020. That scheme turned a derelict 1960s shopping centre into a mixed use development, creating a new home for Transport for Wales along with further office space, a library and leisure facilities.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk