Willmott Dixon lands third Westminster council flats scheme

CGI of Westmead, designed by Child Graddon Lewis

Willmott Dixon will build a development of 65 new homes on Tavistock Road in the capital.

Work will start this month and is expected to complete towards the end of 2025.

Known as Westmead, the six-storey building will seek to achieve the AECB CarbonLite New Build standard, which is a measure of comfort, health, energy and carbon performance. This will be done through a mix of solar PV panels, exhaust air heat pumps and air tightness measures.

The contract follows Willmott Dixon’s recent completion of 112 homes nearby at 300 Harrow Road for the council, which itself followed the contractor’s building of 197 homes at the 22-storey Dudley House in Paddington.

Like at Harrow Road and Dudley House, Willmott Dixon is working again with Child Graddon Lewis Architects (CGL).

CGL architect David Kay said: "The design-led scheme navigates complex site levels and supports the retention of mature trees, whilst taking architectural references from the surrounding conservation areas and late 20th century neighbouring housing schemes. The simplicity of form is complemented by a rich, confident and high-quality material palette. Further, improvements to the surrounding existing green space will provide benefits for the whole community.”

