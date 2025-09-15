Willmott Dixon named for £65m Hove leisure rebuild

Proposed design of the new King Alfred Leisure Centre in Hove

Following the appointment of Alliance Leisure earlier this year to oversee design and construction of Hove’s new leisure centre, Willmott Dixon has now been brought in as main contractor.

The professional team, brought together by Alliance Leisure, will be led by GT3 Architects.

Brighton & Hove City Council decide to replace its pre-war King Alfred Leisure Centre in 2022 as it falls short of modern standards and would be too costly and tricky to modernise. After a review of potential alternative sites, the council decided last year to demolish it and rebuild on the same seafront location.

The building is designed to make the most of its seafront location, offering sea views from the pools, gym and café, while landscaping will connect it to a revitalised public realm.

Cost still appear to be not yet finalised. In March this year it was described as a £48m project. The council is now proposing a capital investment of up to £65m in the project.

Subject to further council cabinet approval, a planning application is expected to be submitted by the end of the year, with work starting on site in 2026 and completion in 2028.

Richard Poulter, managing director for Willmott Dixon Construction South, said: “We are excited to be appointed as the preferred contractor for this transformational project. Having recently delivered the successful transformation of Brighton Metropolitan College, we understand the importance of creating facilities that truly serve this vibrant coastal community.

“The new King Alfred Leisure Centre presents an exciting opportunity to create a world-class facility that maximises its unique seafront location through innovative design and sustainable construction practices. Drawing on our extensive experience of delivering over 160 leisure facilities nationwide – including 108 swimming pools – we bring proven expertise in complex waterfront developments and environmental resilience.

“We're particularly excited to integrate cutting-edge sustainable technologies and accessibility innovations that will set new standards for coastal leisure facilities. Working alongside Brighton & Hove City Council and Alliance Leisure, we're committed to delivering not just a building, but a community hub that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come.”

Willmott Dixon has been working with Alliance Leisure and GT3 Architects to influence the design proposals.

Alliance Leisure director Tom Fairey said: “We are delighted that this hugely significant project has now taken another big step forwards with the appointment of Willmott Dixon. We are looking forward to continuing at pace through the next stages of pre-construction, and to working with our expert partners to deliver this modern and sustainable new centre, which will meet the needs of the Brighton & Hove community for many years to come.”

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