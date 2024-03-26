Willmott Dixon on board for Stockport community centre

CGI of the planned Marple community centre

The two-storey community centre planned for construction in Marple Memorial Park will have a swimming pool, gym, library, café and shared community spaces. It will also be home to the relocated Marple health clinic.

Willmott Dixon is on board as contractor for the project, funded by a £20m levelling up grant to Stockport Council from central government.

The formal planning submission follows a consultation process to finalise the designs, which will see the Marple’s existing police station, library and a health clinic demolished to make way for the new Community Hub with all of those uses retained on the site. The library and clinic will be in the new complex with the police relocated into Hollins House.

The new centre project will also replace the village’s previous swimming pool which closed in 2018.

A decision on the development is expected in June 2024. Pending planning permission, the project is expected to be completed by the end 2025.

Leisure centre and swimming pools is quite a market for Willmott Dixon – it has built more than 160 of them over the last 10 years.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk