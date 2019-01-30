Willmott Dixon picked for £23m Salford housing scheme

The Canon Green Campus is getting a makeover

Working with the architect Corstorphine & Wright, the project will see Willmott Dixon transform a 1960s-era tower block, Canon Green Court, with modern new kitchens, bathrooms, heating systems, sprinkler systems and exterior re-facing and insulation. The company will also provide an external facelift on the neighbouring Westminster House apartment block.

The redevelopment also involves Willmott Dixon building a new 11-storey apartment block within the grounds of Canon Green in Trinity, providing 108 one- and two-bedroom affordable apartments, to be available under the rent-to-buy scheme.

The refurbishment and new-build projects will run concurrently over the next two years.

Salix Homes chief executive Lee Sugden said: “The start of work on our Canon Green Campus development marks a pivotal moment for Salix Homes and for Salford, and we look forward to seeing work progress on site over the next two years. This is the largest affordable housing development in the area and we are confident that this ambitious scheme will make a valuable contribution to delivering the high quality, affordable homes that Salford desperately needs.”

He added: “Canon Green Court is an iconic building on the city’s skyline, but it has suffered from lack of investment over the years. We are proud that we can now deliver on our promise to the existing residents to refurbish their homes and create modern apartments fit for the future.”