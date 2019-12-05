Willmott Dixon scores £39m South Bank Uni refurb job

The university's London Road building

The refurb, to create a new library and other learning facilities, is part of a wider redevelopment of South Bank Uni’s campus at Elephant & Castle.

Willmott Dixon’s crew will have to work around students in a live campus environment.

“The Wilkinson Eyre Architects design for London South Bank University’s ‘Learning Hub’ ensures our facilities, learning spaces and technology remain fit for the future,” said deputy vice-chancellor Paul Ivey. “I am delighted to welcome Willmott Dixon Interiors as our construction partners in this important venture. All three organisations are working towards creating a campus that has the capacity and facilities needed to serve students, staff and the wider community.”

Willmott Dixon Interiors has been building up its London presence recently, with the refurbishment of Dagenham Civic Centre to become Coventry University's new London Campus. It also turned the former Commonwealth Institute building in Kensington into a new HQ for the Design Museum and refurbished the Old Admiralty Building on Horse Guards Parade for the government. Current projects include a refurbishment at The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square. In total, Willmott Dixon Interiors has delivered projects with a total floor space of two million square foot in London over the last five years, it says.

