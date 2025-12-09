Willmott Dixon starts Crowborough SEND school

CGI of Acre Wood Academy

Willmott Dixon has begun site work on Acre Wood Academy, a purpose-built secondary school providing 60 places for children aged 11 to 16 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Crowborough.

The two-storey, steel frame building will deliver state-of-the-art learning facilities addressing the increasing demand for SEND places across the county. The £15.6m project, procured via the Procurement Hub 2 Framework, is scheduled for completion in winter 2026.

The school is being built next to an existing primary SEND school, which will remain fully operational throughout construction.

Richard Poulter, managing director of Willmott Dixon in the south, said: "We are delivering a project that will have a meaningful and lasting impact on the community. Acre Wood Academy has been carefully designed to meet the complex and varied needs of its future pupils, while responding sensitively to the site's constraints and opportunities.

"As a team we have extensive experience in the SEN and SEND sector, creating high-quality, inclusive environments where pupils can thrive. We are partnering with East Sussex County Council to ensure the school will support families for years to come."

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