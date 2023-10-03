Willmott Dixon steps in for Buckingham in Swansea

Copr Bay

Copr Bay covers the area of the former St David’s Shopping Centre in Swansea and across the new bridge over Oystermouth Road to Swansea Arena and the coastal park.

Most of the scheme is complete and open but Willmott Dixon is completing the car park on the north side of Oystermouth Road and some other snagging work on site. The St David’s multi-storey car park, which is earmarked for demolition, will remain open in the meantime.

A Swansea council spokesperson said: “The Copr Bay district is at the heart of Swansea’s on-going regeneration of the city centre. When our contractors Buckingham went into administration, we had to act quickly to protect the council’s position and complete the unfinished work. We’re delighted to appoint Willmott Dixon, one of the country’s leading specialists, to manage the construction and ensure the unfinished work is completed as soon as possible.

“The snagging works will now be finished as soon as possible, and work to finish the car park is anticipated for completion in the spring of 2024. The financial arrangements we have in place mean we don’t envisage these works leading to extra costs for the council or the taxpayer.”

Willmott Dixon regional managing director Neal Stephens added: “It is very sad what happened to Buckingham Group and to see their supply chain partners go through such a difficult period. We will try to use as many as possible as we complete this important project for Swansea. We have extensive experience of working in the local area and are pleased to be working with Swansea Council to bring this fantastic development to a fitting conclusion.”

