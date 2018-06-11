Willmott Dixon starts £38m Pontypridd development

The riverside Taff Vale development

The commercial development comprises two new office blocks and an ovular gateway building to house a library, council customer desk, community facilities and a leisure centre.

The scheme totals 14,693 m2 of office space and is designed to regenerate a former shopping precinct by reopening the river edge with a promenade.

The office buildings will have curtain walling, with the gateway building having a distinctive zinc cladding tile system. In addition to the principal buildings, the project also includes public realm and highway work, as well as basement parking and bike stands.

Enabling works started in early 2018 and Willmott Dixon is now about to start main construction work on the new buildings.

The contract was awarded under the SEWCSAP framework.

In February, Willmott Dixon secured a somewhat similar local authority regeneration contract to build the £80m Rochdale Riverside scheme for a joint venture between Genr8 and Kajima in partnership with Rochdale Borough Council.