Willmott Dixon to build Basingstoke primary school

Artist's impression of Hounsome Fields Primary School

Hampshire County Council has chosen Willmott Dixon as preferred contractor for Hounsome Fields Primary School, will be designed and constructed to Passivhaus Classic standard.

It will serve a new housing developments at Hounsome Fields and Old Basingstoke Golf Course. It is planned to be a Climate Change Primary School pilot project in line with the county council’s climate change commitments.

Sustainable features include a ground-source heat pump heating system beneath the playing fields, plus solar control triple glazing.

Willmott Dixon was appointed through the Southern Construction Framework. Subject to planning consent, construction work at Hounsome Fields Primary School is set to start in early 2024, with the new school ready for the 2025 academic year – one of three new primary schools designed by Hampshire County Council expected to be operational for September 2025.

Willmott Dixon recently completed two Passivhaus schools in Sutton – Hackbridge and Harris Academy. Hackbridge was the UK’s first Passivhaus Plus school.

