Willmott Dixon to build Chesterfield cells

CGI of the planned Chesterfiled custody suites building

Willmott Dixon will be building a 36-cell custody suite on Dunston Road in Chesterfield to support Derbyshire Constabulary's operations.

The £30.5m project includes associated support accommodation, site-wide ground improvements, drainage, external works and car parking across a 4,732 sqm facility.

Procured through the Scape Construction framework, work begins this month with completion set for June 2027.

The three-storey facility has been designed by Corstorphine & Wright and will incorporate photovoltaic panels as part of its sustainability features.

Willmott Dixon project director Michelle Cotterill said: "As a company with extensive experience in law-and-order projects, we understand the unique requirements of custody facilities and the importance of creating environments that support both operational efficiency and officer wellbeing."

Willmott Dixon has developed a profile in blue light work. Recent wins include a £55m redevelopment of Hertfordshire Constabulary's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City and the £18m Pendle Police Station for Lancashire Constabulary in Nelson, both signed earlier this year. Earlier projects include custody suite projects for West Midlands Police, Newcastle Police, South Yorkshire Police and South Wales Police. It also built the Rose Hill police headquarters in Liverpool for Merseyside Police.

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