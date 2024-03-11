Willmott Dixon to build Pendle police station

CGI the new Pendle police station

The new police station on Carr Road in Nelson will replace older stations in Colne and Nelson.

Construction work on the three-storey building, as well as associated multi-storey car park, was procured through Procure Partnerships and is scheduled to be in operation by autumn 2025.

This contract follows Willmott Dixon booking a £55m contract last month to redevelop Hertfordshire Constabulary’s headquarters in Welwyn Garden City. Other recent emergency services projects for the contractor include a forensics centre for Thames Valley Police, a fire station and training centre for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, as well as new headquarter buildings for Dorset, Humberside and Merseyside police forces.

Willmott Dixon regional director Michael Poole-Sutherland said: “We are proud to play our part in ensuring Lancashire officers have the modern facilities and the very best support to keep the people of Pendle safe. We also want to leave a legacy beyond bricks and mortar and will be supporting the Lancashire economy by using local businesses and creating local employment opportunities whenever possible during construction.”

