Willmott Dixon wins Darlington station revamp

Darlington Station overhaul is expected to be complete in 2025, in time for the Stockton & Darlington Railway bicentennial celebrations

The contract is part of Network Rail's £140m masterplan to increase train capacity and improve passenger facilities at the station.

Willmott Dixon’s work on the overhaul of Darlington station also includes construction of a multi-storey car park integrated within the enlarged entrance area. Network Rail will start work later this summer building two additional platforms to improve rail connections both within the Tees Valley and beyond via the East Coast Main Line

Willmott Dixon is working with Napper Architects and Faithful & Gould as quantity surveyor.

The station overhaul is expected to be completed in 2025, in time for the Stockton & Darlington Railway bicentennial celebrations.

Willmott Dixon’s references in this sector include the new Stockport Interchange, Halifax bus station and North Tyneside transport interchange.

In Darlington the company is also refurbishing the Darlington Railway and building Innovation Central, a specialist office and laboratory space.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk