Willmott Dixon wins Oxford shops to labs conversion

Willmott Dixon’s fit-out and refurbishment division will redevelop two former warehouse-style shops on Oxford’s Botley Road into 65,000 sq ft of laboratory and office space.

Branded as Inventa, the £10m+ redevelopment is being carried out for a joint venture of property developer Mission Street and investment management advisor BentallGreenOak, which acquired the property in 2021.

Willmott Dixon Interiors will reuse and extend the existing structure of the two warehouse buildings, adding a new internal floor and a colonnade to the north elevation.

The additional floorspace will enable the creation of a reception area and a combination of spaces for life science companies.

The building fabric will also be substantially upgraded, including a new façade, while new mechanical and electrical services will also be installed.

The project team includes Owers Warwick Architects (Cambridge), Abakus Consulting, Buro Four Project Services and Hilson Moran Partnership.

Inventa is expected to be complete in summer 2023.

Willmott Dixon Interiors managing director Graham Shaw said: “Inventa will transform a redundant retail space into an exciting and dynamic science hub in one of the world’s leading research and innovation locations. We will be delivering a sustainable building with high quality facilities that will foster collaboration and meet a growing demand from life sciences companies in central Oxford.”

