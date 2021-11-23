Willmott Dixon wins Taunton office deal

CGI of the planned Digital Innovation Centre in Taunton

Construction of the Digital Innovation Centre at Firepool in Taunton is part of Somerset County Council’s plans for post Covid economy recovery.

The 2,613 square-metre building will feature office, workshop, collaboration and meeting space over four storeys. The council hopes to attract new businesses to take office space and is especially keen on getting technology companies in.

Procured using the Scape construction framework, the project is funded by the county, the government’s Getting Building Fund and the European Regional Development Fund, with further contributions from Somerset’s Business Rates Retention Fund and Somerset West & Taunton Council.

Cllr David Hall, responsible for economic development, planning and community infrastructure, said: “This scheme will help meet the demand for top-quality business accommodation for digital businesses in Somerset. It will see a number of highly-skilled jobs created and contribute to improving economic productivity and prosperity in Somerset.”

Cllr Marcus Kravis, executive member for economic development at Somerset West & Taunton Council, said: “We've been working with Somerset County Council to secure delivery of the Digital Innovation Centre on our flagship Firepool site, allowing it to be delivered concurrently with the infrastructure, residential, commercial and leisure elements which will form part of our detailed plans. Next year will see some major activity on site as we start to deliver several simultaneous projects at Firepool.”

Earlier this year Willmott Dixon handed over Somerset Energy Innovation Centre 3 near Bridgwater and the iAero Centre in Yeovil, which provides a research, design and innovation facility for the aerospace industry. And in May it booked a contract to build Northgate Yard, a £16m mixed-use regeneration project in Bridgwater town centre providing a cinema, bowling alley and sports bar.

