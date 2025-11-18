Willmott Dixon’s £136m Luton scheme cleared to start

CGI of Luton's The Stage scheme

Willmott Dixon will begin work in the new year on the The Stage, a £136m residential-led regeneration project in Luton town centre.

It had been hoped that construction would begin by August this year but the scheme was held up by a bureaucratic logjam at the Building Safety Regulator (BSR). It has only now been approved by the BSR and construction can finally start in the coming weeks.

Situated on the former Bute Street Shoppers car park, The Stage will comprise 292 residential apartments (including 84 designated as affordable rental homes), with commercial units. There will also be a food hall/events space and a public garden square.

The Stage is part of a Luton town centre masterplan that is designed to revitalise the area, and is partly funded with £20m from the Local Regeneration Fund (previously the government’s Levelling Up Fund).

Stewart Brundell, chief operating officer at Willmott Dixon’s construction business, said: "The Stage represents exactly the type of comprehensive urban regeneration that can revitalise town centres and create lasting positive impact for communities. This development will provide high-quality homes, stimulate local economic activity, and create enhanced public spaces that will benefit residents, workers, and visitors for generations to come."

The project team also includes WSP and Rider Levett Bucknall as employer’s agent and project manager, and Artelia UK as quantity surveyor.

Willmott Dixon was appointed via the Southern Construction Framework (SCF).

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