Winners named for £1bn northwest framework

The framework has an estimated total value of £1bn. It is broken down into five county lots for projects valued between £2m and £5m, plus a sixth lot for the whole region for projects up to £10m.

The framework runs for three years, with the option of a one-year extension.

Since the North West Construction Hub was set up in 2009, it has been used by 103 organisations to procure 372 projects with a combined value of more than £1.9bn.

The successful contractors for its medium value construction framework are:

Lot 1 Cumbria (£2m – £5m)

Conlon Construction

Engie Regeneration

Eric Wright Construction

Harry Fairclough Construction

Robertson Construction Group

The Casey Group

Wates Construction

Warden Construction

Lot 2 Lancashire (£2m – £5m)

Conlon Construction

Engie Regeneration

Eric Wright Construction

Harry Fairclough Construction

ISG Construction

Robertson Construction Group

Warden Construction

Wates Construction

Lot 3 Greater Manchester (£2m – £5m)

Conlon Construction

Engie Regeneration

Eric Wright Construction

Harry Fairclough Construction

ISG Construction

Kier Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Robertson Construction Group

Warden Construction

Wates Construction

Lot 4 Merseyside (£2m – £5m)

Conlon Construction

Engie Regeneration

Harry Fairclough Construction

ISG Construction

Kier Construction

Roberston Construction Group

Warden Construction

Wates Construction

Lot 5 Cheshire (£2m – £5m)

Engie Regeneration

Eric Wright Construction

Harry Fairclough Construction

ISG Construction

Kier Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Robertson Construction Group

Warden Construction

Wates Construction

Lot 6 North West (£5,000,001 – £10m)

Engie Regeneration

Galliford Try Building

Harry Fairclough Construction

ISG Construction

Kier Construction

Laing O’Rourke Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Wates Construction

Peter Commins, managing director of Kier Regional Building North West, said: “Frameworks are hugely important for the Kier Regional Building business and I am pleased that we have been appointed to four lots of this integral northwest framework. We look forward to continuing to deliver projects under this framework and delivering high quality construction projects for the communities we work in.

“The framework provides a great route for procurement for clients in the northwest and Kier has previously delivered 31 projects under NWCH frameworks, including Heron House office refurbishment and FA Parklife.”

Kier, along with Conlon, Eric Wright, Wates, Laing O'Rourke, and ISG are on NWCH’s high value framework, which went live in January, along with Balfour Beatty, Bouygues, Bowmer & Kirkland, John Graham, Seddon and Vinci. [See our previous report here.]

BAM Construction was initially named as selected for high value work but no longer appears on NWCH’s list online.

Meanwhile, North West Construction Hub has also now gone out to tender for the third iteration of the Low Value Framework is now out to tender. This will be used by public authorities to procure contractors for projects valued at between £500,000 and £3m. Up to nine contractors are wanted for the frame work and total value is estimated at between £70m and £120m over the three-year term.

Expressions of interest must be submitted via www.the-chest.org.uk by 9th September 2019.

