Winners named for £560m housing framework

The framework will help JV North build in the region of 4,000 homes between now and 2025.

JV North, which has 13 members made up of housing associations and local authorities, tendered the four-year framework in April. Consortium members include Bury Council, Johnnie Johnson Housing, One Manchester, Peaks and Plains Housing Trust, Muir Group, Plus Dane Housing, Sovini, Stockport Homes, Stockport Council, Torus, Trafford Housing Trust, Weaver Vale Housing Trust and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group.

A total of 24 contractors have been appointed to bands valued at £1m to £4m, £4m to £10m and £10m and over.

Engie Regeneration, United Living (North), Lovell Partnerships, Rowlinson, Seddon Construction, Anwyl Partnerships and Vistry Partnerships have been chosen for the £10m and over category.

Places in the £4m to £10m band have been awarded to United Living (North), Engie Regeneration, Crossfield Group, The Casey Group, Seddon Construction, Whitfield & Brown (Developments), Termrim Construction and Penny Lane Builders.

J Greenwood (Builders), John Southworth Builders, The Casey Group, Crossfield Group, Whitfield & Brown (Developments), RP Tyson Construction, Termrim Construction, HMS and Wiggett Construction Group have been selected to the £1m to £4m band.

Professional services companies have been appointed to nine different lots to help JV North members design, build, rent and sell homes.

John McCall Architects, Halsall Lloyd, BTP Architects, Levitt Bernstein Associates, LJ Architects, PRP, BYA, Paddock Johnson Partnership, Pozzoni Architecture and Jennings Design Associates were chosen for the architecture lot.

Eight employers agents were appointed: AA Projects, Neo Projects, Wilkinson Cowan Partnership, Poole Dick Associates, Identity Consult, Markhams, Anderton Gables and Simon Fenton Partnership.

The successful purchaser agents are AA Projects, Simon Fenton Partnership, Markhams, Neo Projects and Arcus Consulting.

