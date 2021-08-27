Winners named in £900m tools and materials framework

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) building materials and equipment framework will be used by central government departments and all other UK public sector bodies and devolved administrations for the next four years.
The framework is divided into nine lots, as detailed below. It runs until the end of July 2025.
The big winner looks like Grafton, which not only has a half-share of the highest value lot – the £360m heavy building materials lot – but also has a place on five other lots.
The lots and selected suppliers in each category are:
Lot 1- Heavy Building Materials and One Stop Shop (Total value: £360m)
- Grafton Merchanting GB
- Thomas Graham & Sons
Lot 2 - Plumbing, Heating, Bathrooms (£45m)
- Grafton Merchanting GB
- UK Plumbing Supplies
Lot 3 - Electrical Products (£60m)
- City Electrical Factors
- Edmundson Electrical
- Grafton Merchanting GB
- Rexel UK
- RS Components
- YESSS (A) Electrical
Lot 4 - Paints and Solvents (£9m)
- Crown Paints
- Grafton Merchanting GB
- Imperial Chemical Industries
- Joseph Gleave & Son
Lot 5 - Floor Finishes (£90m)
- Axiom Group
- Crown Flooring
- Forbo Flooring UK
- Tarkett
Lot 6 - Kitchens Domestic (£45m)
- Grafton Merchanting GB
- Joinery & Timber Creations
Lot 7 - Personal Protective Equipment (Workwear, General , Specialist) (£45m)
- Arco
- Brammer Buck & Hickman
- Burlington Uniforms
- Clad Safety
- CMT Group
- Commercial Ltd
- Eurosafe
- Joseph Gleave & Son
- Lion Safety
- Lyreco UK
- Mi Hub Limited trading as Alexandra
- Rexel UK
- Romar Innovate
- RS Components
- Speedy Asset Services
- Sunbelt Rentals
- Thomas Graham & Sons
- Tower Supplies
- JBS Group
Lot 8 - Building & Construction Tools & Equipment – Purchase (£21m)
- CMT Group
- Grafton Merchanting GB
- Joseph Gleave & Son
- RS Components
- Southern Power Tools & Abrasives
- Speedy Asset Services
- Sunbelt Rentals
- Thomas Graham & Sons
- TW Engineering
Lot 9 - Building & Construction Tools & Equipment – Hire (£225m)
- Grafton Merchanting GB
- GAP Group
- Brandon Hire Station
- Speedy Asset Services
- Sunbelt Rentals
- Alide Hire Services
For further details or clarification, see the official contract award notice here
