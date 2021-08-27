Winners named in £900m tools and materials framework

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) building materials and equipment framework will be used by central government departments and all other UK public sector bodies and devolved administrations for the next four years.

The framework is divided into nine lots, as detailed below. It runs until the end of July 2025.

The big winner looks like Grafton, which not only has a half-share of the highest value lot – the £360m heavy building materials lot – but also has a place on five other lots.

The lots and selected suppliers in each category are:

Lot 1- Heavy Building Materials and One Stop Shop (Total value: £360m)

Grafton Merchanting GB

Thomas Graham & Sons

Lot 2 - Plumbing, Heating, Bathrooms (£45m)

Grafton Merchanting GB

UK Plumbing Supplies

Lot 3 - Electrical Products (£60m)

City Electrical Factors

Edmundson Electrical

Grafton Merchanting GB

Rexel UK

RS Components

YESSS (A) Electrical

Lot 4 - Paints and Solvents (£9m)

Crown Paints

Grafton Merchanting GB

Imperial Chemical Industries

Joseph Gleave & Son

Lot 5 - Floor Finishes (£90m)

Axiom Group

Crown Flooring

Forbo Flooring UK

Tarkett

Lot 6 - Kitchens Domestic (£45m)

Grafton Merchanting GB

Joinery & Timber Creations

Lot 7 - Personal Protective Equipment (Workwear, General , Specialist) (£45m)

Arco

Brammer Buck & Hickman

Burlington Uniforms

Clad Safety

CMT Group

Commercial Ltd

Eurosafe

Joseph Gleave & Son

Lion Safety

Lyreco UK

Mi Hub Limited trading as Alexandra

Rexel UK

Romar Innovate

RS Components

Speedy Asset Services

Sunbelt Rentals

Thomas Graham & Sons

Tower Supplies

JBS Group

Lot 8 - Building & Construction Tools & Equipment – Purchase (£21m)

CMT Group

Grafton Merchanting GB

Joseph Gleave & Son

RS Components

Southern Power Tools & Abrasives

Speedy Asset Services

Sunbelt Rentals

Thomas Graham & Sons

TW Engineering

Lot 9 - Building & Construction Tools & Equipment – Hire (£225m)

Grafton Merchanting GB

GAP Group

Brandon Hire Station

Speedy Asset Services

Sunbelt Rentals

Alide Hire Services

For further details or clarification, see the official contract award notice here

