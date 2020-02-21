Winvic gets to work on £47m Milton Keynes PRS scheme

Aubrey Place is designed by Maber Architects

Winvic is building Aubrey Place – 18 storeys at peak – for build-to-rent developer/operator Packaged Living, which has financial backing from Invesco.

The development will have 294 apartments, ranging in size from one to three bedrooms, for the private rented sector (PRS).

The scheme started on site in January 2020 and should be complete in April 2022.

Due to its urban location, the site is compact and the H-shaped building will extend to all four boundaries. The structure comprises two primary towers and a link block of 10, 12, 14 and 18 storeys. It will be constructed out of concrete and poured in-situ over a 118-week programme.

For the façade, Winvic will use four different brick types, including a green glass brick that will cover the whole of the ground floor’s exterior.

Before this any of this, however, Winvic first has a lot of earthworks to do, for an undercroft car park with space for 47 vehicles and 294 bikes.

The development is also taking advantage of Milton Keynes’ combined heat and power (CHP) plant, which is nearby. Winvic will connect the apartments to the district heating plant, removing the need for alternative renewable technologies in the design, such as solar panels, as well as boilers in the apartments.

Winvic Construction director Mark Jones said: “We are once again thrilled to be working with another new client, Packaged Living, and that our reputation for constructing built-to-rent projects on compact city centre sites continues to strengthen. Aubrey Place grabbed our attention from initial discussions because it has some unusual and challenging elements. From the large undercroft parking basement and the concrete frame design to the CHP energy station connection and attractive glass brickwork, this scheme is certainly distinctive and one we are confident we will deliver on time and budget.”

The project’s development can be viewed via the on-site camera – visit Aubrey Place on Winvic Live.

