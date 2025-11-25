Winvic lands £74m Avonmouth warehouse deal

Left to right on site are Dan Gallagher (Stoford), Mark Stirling (LondonMetric), Sarah Stocken (M&S), Cllr Ian Boulton (South Glos Council), Chris Tsakumis (EDC) and James Mandley (Winvic)

Developers Stoford and Epta Development Corporation (EDC) have appointed Winvic Construction to build a 390,000 sq ft logistics facility for Marks & Spencer (M&S) at Plot 5 of the Axis Works industrial park in Avonmouth.

The distribution facility, which is expected to complete by summer 2026, has been pre-let to M&S on a 20-year lease and is being forward funded by LondonMetric for £74m. It forms a key part of the retailer’s expansion plans for its supermarket operations.

Sustainability features will include rainwater harvesting, a roof-mounted PV system, LED lighting, air source heat pumps (ASHP), EV charging infrastructure and green roof cycle shelters. BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings are being targeted, with embodied carbon performance evaluated in line with the RICS Whole Life Carbon Assessment (WLCA) Second Edition methodology.

Internally, the building will accommodate extensive temperature-controlled environments, comprising a 900 sqm freezer section operating at -18°C to -20°C, and 20,000 sqm of chiller chambers maintaining temperatures between +1°C and +3°C. These areas will feature PIR cold box panels box within a box, insulated wall and ceiling panels, high-density insulated floors with electric heater mats, and airtight composite seals.

The facility will be equipped with GEA temperature monitoring and control systems linked to a monitoring station, with data logging and alarm functions for compliance. Two on-site generators will provide backup power to protect stock during outages, while ventilation systems, rapid-rise doors, air curtains and pressure relief vents minimise frost ingress. Insulated docks, inflatable shelters, and overhead evaporator and condenser units will maintain the cold chain throughout loading and storage operations.

The project also incorporates significant civil engineering works, including the installation of three culverts to carry an existing drainage channel beneath a newly constructed access road. This ensures continued water flow and provides vehicle access across land managed by the Lower Severn Internal Drainage Board. On-site engineering innovations include the use of prefabricated vertical drainpiles and a Menard piling solution to optimise foundation performance.

Stoford joint managing director Dan Gallagher said: “We’re pleased to appoint Winvic to deliver this significant new logistics facility for M&S at Axis Works. Their expertise in delivering high-quality industrial and logistics developments will help us bring this next phase of the scheme to life.

“The project is the result of more than two years of close collaboration with EDC and demonstrates confidence in Avonmouth as one of the UK’s most important distribution locations. It will provide LondonMetric and M&S with a facility that meets the highest standards of design and sustainability.”

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