Winvic to break ground on West Midlands Interchange

CGI of the planned West Midlands Interchange

West Midlands Interchange is one of the UK’s largest rail-served greenfield logistics development sites, with up to eight million sq ft of commercial space planned, alongside a strategic rail freight interchange (SRFI).

Winvic signed a pre-construction services agreement with the developers, Oxford Properties and Logistics Capital Partners (LCP), in spring 2022. Enabling works have been taking place over the summer to prepare the 734 acre for main construction works.

An official ground breaking ceremony is being planned for 12th October 2023.

