Winvic to build giant wine rack

Breaking ground are, from left to right, James Mandley (Winvic), Adam Payne (Berry Bros. & Rudd – BBR), Edward Rudd (BBR), Max Lalondrelle (BBR) and George Glennie (Goodman)

The single-storey warehouse will have capacity to store more than 14 million bottles of wine at optimum temperature and in a humidity-controlled environment.

Winvic is building the warehouse at Andover Business Park for industrial property developer Goodman, which will be Berry Bros. & Rudd’s landlord.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at the end of July and the facility is expected to be ready for occupation in summer 2022.

Winvic is designing the industrial unit to be carbon neutral using BIM Level 2. The building will generate its own energy supply, will operate with rainwater harvesting and have electric vehicle charging points.

Temperature and humidity control will be achieved through an enhanced specification roof and wall system that provides a superior building envelope with excellent thermal performance and internal climate control, Winvic said, removing the need for a secondary internal construction.

Winvic will be fitting out the 2,500 sq ft open plan office space and also undertaking the external works, which include utility and drainage, hardstanding and landscaping works, as well as access roads, pavements and car parking for 27 vehicles.

Winvic’s director of industrial, distribution & logistics, Danny Nelson, said: “We have a lot of experience with temperature-controlled facilities, so we’re delighted to be working with long-standing client Goodman once again on this cutting-edge fine wine storage warehouse. This project offers us the opportunity to showcase our strong BIM Level 2 skills and digital design resource – as well as expertise in delivering carbon neutral projects – and we are looking forward to delivering this ultra-secure facility in Andover for Berry Bros. & Rudd.”

Berry Bros. & Rudd director Edward Rudd said: “To offer the largest fine wine storage facility for private clients in Europe will help us realise our ambition to support fine wine collecting now and in the future. Our global private clients want to build personal cellars and state-of-the-art facilities and security are critical for quality and provenance. We are delighted to make this investment to position the UK as a leader in Europe and the world for fine wine collecting.”

