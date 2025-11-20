Winvic wins £130m Birmingham BTR scheme

Courtyard view of the planned Oasis Birmingham

Oasis, a 456-home build-to-rent (BTR) development on Kent Street in Birmingham investment is being forward funded by Heim Global Investor, with McLaren Living acting as the developer and Winvic Construction as contractor.

It is the second partnership of Heim and McLaren Living after their Water Lane development in the South Bank regeneration area of Leeds, where a 375-home BTR development is now mid-construction and due to complete in 2027.

Their Oasis development in Birmingham will consist of one- and two-bedroom homes within an 11-storey building, along with a gym, residents’ lounge, and co-working space. External amenity will include a courtyard and terraces.

Completion is expected in 2029.

McLaren Living managing director Matthew Biddle said: “Following our successful collaboration with Heim on Water Lane in Leeds, we are delighted to build on our trusted partnership and add to our strong pipeline of projects across the UK’s best locations and cities. Oasis, with its city centre location, local amenities and good connections is a great addition to our portfolio. We are looking forward to continuing to grow our partnership with Heim and collaborate on developments where we have a shared vison.”

Heim Global Investor director David Peacock said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with McLaren Living, alongside Winvic Construction, to deploy more capital for our UK build-to-core fund. This development fits perfectly with our strategy of developing mid-market rental homes across the UK’s key cities with experienced partners. We continue to be very active in the market and have a strong pipeline of opportunities as we continue to grow our presence in the UK.”

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