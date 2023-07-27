Wolff offers crane users anti-spin device

The Vita Load Navigator is suspended just above the hook to prevent rotation

The Vita Load Navigator was developed originally to prevent loads suspended from helicopters – particularly humans being rescued – from spinning. It has since been adapted for industrial lifting applications.

German crane manufacturer Wolffkran has now struck a global sales agreement with Vita Industrial to offer Vita Load Navigator technology customers of its rental operations around the world.

It is a global agreement that originated in the UK, says Richard Coughtrey, managing director of Sheffield-based Wolffkran Ltd, which is the first Wolffkran rental operation to stock the device.

The Vita Load Navigator (VLN) is described as a propulsion-driven device that connects below the hook of all cranes. It can be autonomously and manually controlled. Measuring more than 1,000 data points per second, the system detects load movement in real-time and adjusts the load with fans that are sufficiently powerful to eliminate spinning, rotations, swaying and other problems that cause site damage or injuries.

It is suggested that incorporating VLN system into crane operations can lead to insurance savings to operators, as Vita works with industry partners to design a formal insurance program.

Wolffkran chief executive Duncan Salt said: "Aligning with Vita Industrial to enhance the worldwide distribution of our cutting-edge products, the Vita Load Navigator and Wolffkran cranes, will strengthen our commitment to propel the construction industry forward by integrating safety and technology seamlessly. Together, we will revolutionize the way construction projects are executed worldwide.”

Caleb Carr, founder and chief executive of Vita Inclinata Technologies, added: "The synergies between the two companies to provide state-of-the-art solutions to everyday construction challenges will bring immense value to our current and future clients and partners.”

Caleb Carr founded Vita after witnessing the need for a solution to spinning cables. In 2009, he was practicing as a search and rescue volunteer in high school. During a routine training mission, his friend and mentor Don went into cardiac arrest next to him. A helicopter arrived to transport Don to hospital but couldn’t insert its rescue litter due to gusty winds, rotor wash and mountainous terrain. After multiple attempts, the helicopter was forced to turn back without them and Don died as a result. Caleb learned that this was a fairly common problem that caused the loss of many lives. He enrolled in medical school at the University of Colorado where his professor, Dr Randall Tagg, listened to his story and challenged him to solve the problem.

