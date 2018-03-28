News » UK » Woman critical after crane drops bricks » published 28 Mar 2018
Woman critical after crane drops bricks
A woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition in east London yesterday after being struck by bricks dropped from a crane.
Reports indicate that a netted pallet of bricks was dropped from a tower crane at Higgins Homes’ Bow Corner residential development at 221 Burdett Road in Tower Hamlets.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 9.38am on 27th March. A 28-year-old woman suffered severe injuries from the dropped load. A second person was also taken to hospital.
Steve Boreham, construction director of Higgins Homes, said: “Our primary thoughts and concerns are with the lady who has been injured and those affected today. We are working with the Health & Safety Executive who are investigating the incident to determine the cause and will release more information as soon as it's available. Our priority at the moment is of course to make the area safe.”
This article was published on 28 Mar 2018 (last updated on 28 Mar 2018).
