Work gets under way to create new Danish island

The area is expected to house 35,000 residents and provide a similar number of jobs.

CPH City & Port Development has appointed Cowi for the technical consultancy work for the new island of Lynetteholmen, while Rambøll will produce the scheme’s environmental impact assessment report. Prior to this, a contract for coastal defence studies had been signed with the Danish Hydraulic Institute.

“Lynetteholmen will increase the total land area of Copenhagen by around 2 per cent and will act as climate protection against future sea level rises while also housing a completely new district,” said CPH City & Port Development technical director Hans Vasehus. “It is a historic project, and I am looking forward to kicking off the regulatory work and the project design together with our consultants.”

As part of the technical consultancy work, Cowi will be looking into the design and location of Lynetteholmen, to ensure that the project can be handed over in 2022 as planned. Cowi project manager Henrik Hostrup Pedersen said: “Right now, Lynetteholmen is an ambitious vision for a new and sustainable district, which will also form part of the necessary climate protection for the city. So it is also vital for us to incorporate sustainability from the outset and to involve all of the stakeholders who will help to assure the progress and success of the project. At the same time, it is important for us to provide sufficient flexibility in the design of the island, to ensure that the project interacts effectively with other projects in the area at all times, meets as many needs as possible and delivers the maximum value.”

Rambøll will be examining the potential environmental effects of the new construction project, covering everything from noise and traffic to the impact on animals and plants on land and in the water. “Rambøll is incredibly pleased to be part of this exciting development of Copenhagen; in particular, we see the climate protection aspect with regard to future sea level rises as a key element in the development of the whole of Copenhagen in the coming decades,” said Mikkel Tamstorf, head of Rambøll’s department for environmental impact assessments. “Earlier this year, Rambøll established a new global division for environmental impact analyses, and we look forward to bringing our enhanced capacity into play and following the whole environmental side of the construction process through to completion in close collaboration with CPH City & Port Development and the other stakeholders in the project.”