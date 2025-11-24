Work resumes on stalled Southwark estate

Photos from Bloom Construction and Southwark Council

Stevenage-based ARJ Construction was 90% of the way to completion on two new residential blocks on St Saviours Estate in Bermondsey when it went into administration in April 2024.

Southwark Council has now announced that building work has finally restarted on the 40 new council homes at the Fendall and Maltby site on the estate.

New contractor Bloom Construction, only established in 2023, is now on site to complete the two apartment blocks and is expected to be finished in spring 2026.

Councillor Helen Dennis, cabinet member for new homes and sustainable development, said: “Decent homes change lives and that’s why we’ve built more council homes than anywhere else, with 3,000 built or on-site under construction. We know how important these homes are for local families and are delighted to see work back underway at Fendall and Maltby. We are committed to creating high-quality, sustainable council homes for local people and this work is another step forward in meeting our promise."

Bloom Construction managing director Tom O’Toole said: “It is great to see the site up and running again. We’re delighted to play our part in helping deliver much-needed affordable homes for the community.”

Bloom’s scope includes final fit-out, commissioning, landscaping, external works, contaminated soil removal, lift installation, play equipment and full building control compliance.

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