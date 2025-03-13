  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

14 March 2025

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Work starts on £23m extra care scheme in Guildford

Work starts on £23m extra care scheme in Guildford

1 day Construction has begun on Meadowcroft Lodge, a £23m extra care housing development in Guildford.

Artist's impression of Meadowcroft Lodge
Artist's impression of Meadowcroft Lodge

Meadowcroft Lodge, designed by Corstorphine & Wright, will have 59 one- and two-bedroom apartments available for rent for older people seeking a blend of support and independence.

Surrey County Council is delivering the project in partnership with Places for People, with funding support from Homes England. The development, which will be built by London-based CField Construction, is the first in a series of extra care housing schemes planned across Surrey.

The first residents are expected to be able to move in by early 2027.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »