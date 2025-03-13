Work starts on £23m extra care scheme in Guildford

Artist's impression of Meadowcroft Lodge

Meadowcroft Lodge, designed by Corstorphine & Wright, will have 59 one- and two-bedroom apartments available for rent for older people seeking a blend of support and independence.

Surrey County Council is delivering the project in partnership with Places for People, with funding support from Homes England. The development, which will be built by London-based CField Construction, is the first in a series of extra care housing schemes planned across Surrey.

The first residents are expected to be able to move in by early 2027.

