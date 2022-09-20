Work starts on Kibworth business park

Left to right are Robin Orgill (TanRo), Dominic Jackson (Clowes), Anthony Jamison (Postins Project Services), Dan Barker (TanRo) and Mark Tynan (TanRo)

Start of work in Kibworth follows planning consent being granted by Harborough District Council for the new business park.

JC Balls & Sons has started earthworks, with plateaus, infrastructure and landscaping already beginning to take shape.

Clowes’ chosen contractor, Derbyshire-based TanRo, was established just two years ago by former Winvic Construction directors Fintan Phelan and Robin Orgill.

Beauchamp Business Park is on an 11-acre site on the outskirts of Kibworth, between Leicester and Market Harborough, on the A6. Industrial units will range in size from 1,270 sq ft to 10,085 sq ft available on a freehold or leasehold basis.

TanRo director Robin Orgill said: “There’s a hive of activity around the site as we team up with JC Balls & Sons to begin preparing the site for construction. Storm water drainage has been installed at the main entrance and footings are being laid, an attenuation pond has been dug out and the rest of the ground is being levelled off in readiness for the next phase of development.”

CGI of the completed Beauchamp Business Park

