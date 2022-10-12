Work starts on Leeds care home

The new 41 bed, four-unit care home for Exemplar Health Care began construction in September, with plans for the home to open to residents in winter 2023.

Hillside Court will be on St Anthony’s Road in Leeds and will be Exemplar Health Care’s third home in the city. It will specialise in supporting adults with complex mental health needs, neuro-disabilities and physical disabilities.

Walter Thompson Contractors regularly works for Exemplar Health Care. It is also building a £4.7m care-home, Tee s Grange, in Stockton-on-Tees for Examplar, which is scheduled to open in the new year. [See our previous report here.]Exemplar Health Care is owned by US prvate equity firm Ares.

