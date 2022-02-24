Walter Thompson to build £5m Stockton care home

ees Grange is scheduled to open next year

With planning approval secured, Walter Thompson Contractors has signed a design and build contract with specialist care provider Exemplar Health Care for a 30-bed care home.

The £4.7m care home, named Tees Grange, is scheduled to open on Norton Road in early 2023. It will specialise in supporting people living with dementia, acquired brain injury, mental health needs and physical disabilities.

Paul Hammerton, managing director of Walter Thompson Contractors, said: “We are pleased to announce that, through collaborative working, planning permission for a new care home in Stockton-on-Tees has now been granted. With an investment of £4.7m, this is our second care home development in Stockton and one of many projects we are working on with Exemplar Health Care.”

