Workington subbie lands £40m Sellafield deal

The Stobbarts team

Stobbarts has been selected as a local subcontractor to support Sellafield main contractor Sir Robert McAlpine on groundworks and concrete work in cleaning up the nuclear power site.

Stobbarts director Adam Stobbart said: “Being part of a long-term framework with the Programme and Project Partners (PPP) allows us to continue employing local people and increase our apprentice numbers. It also allows us to offer more to the local community. We have a steadfast commitment to West Cumbria; to create jobs, invest, and deliver social impact.”

Stobbarts is the latest local SME (small or medium-sized enterprise) to join Sellafield’s Programme and Project Partners, which has awarded contracts with a potential value of £3bn since mobilising in 2019. The partnership is now working with around 200 suppliers from across the UK, with 40% based in the northwest and 70% being SMEs.

Sir Robert McAlpine joined the programme in February 2023, with a 17-year deal worth up to £1bn. [See previous report here.]

John Rossiter, head of PPP supply chain, said: “The PPP model is entering an exciting period as we start to see the growth of our Tier 3 layer of suppliers joining the enterprise. The model is truly pioneering and a radical shift in how major projects have been delivered to date. It’s incredible to see true collaboration and the benefits being realised as our supply chain grows.

“SMEs like Stobbarts bring huge amounts of expertise and value. We’re really proud to welcome them on board.”

Stobbarts Ltd was founded in 1998 by John Stobbart. It was taken over by Jacobs in 2013 but bought back again by John Stobbart in 2016.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk