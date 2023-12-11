World’s biggest wheeled crane makes its debut lift [ – with video]

The XCA3000 at the Dashiqiao Xintai New Energy wind farm in Yingkou

The XCA3000, the world's biggest wheeled crane, has completed its first assignment on a wind farm in Yingkou, Liaoning Province, China.

On 4th December 2023 at the Dashiqiao Xintai New Energy wind farm, the XCMG XCA3000 lifted a 25-tonne, 95-metre-long wind turbine blade to a height of 107 metres onto the turbine hub.

The crane was specifically designed for wind turbine erection. XCMG says that it can install a 5MW wind turbine nacelle, weighing 135 tonnes in just 30 minutes.

With a 3,000-tonne rated lifting capacity, it can hoist 190 tonnes to a height of 160 metres, setting a new record for the highest and heaviest lifting capacity among wheeled cranes, it is claimed.

