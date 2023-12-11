World’s biggest wheeled crane makes its debut lift [ – with video]

  1. Instagram
Tue December 12 2023

1 day XCMG reports that its new 3,000-tonne capacity, 10-axle mobile crane has made its first lift.

The XCA3000 at the Dashiqiao Xintai New Energy wind farm in Yingkou
The XCA3000, the world's biggest wheeled crane, has completed its first assignment on a wind farm in Yingkou, Liaoning Province, China.

On 4th December 2023 at the Dashiqiao Xintai New Energy wind farm, the XCMG XCA3000 lifted a 25-tonne, 95-metre-long wind turbine blade to a height of 107 metres onto the turbine hub.

The crane was specifically designed for wind turbine erection. XCMG says that it can install a 5MW wind turbine nacelle, weighing 135 tonnes in just 30 minutes.

With a 3,000-tonne rated lifting capacity, it can hoist 190 tonnes to a height of 160 metres, setting a new record for the highest and heaviest lifting capacity among wheeled cranes, it is claimed.

