WSP buys Australian consultant

It has acquired Elton Consulting Group, which is based in Sydney and has additional offices across the country.

“This acquisition supports WSP’s 2019-2021 Global Strategic Plan’s objective to diversify into strategic advisory areas, and the firm’s commitment to offering clients a broader range of consulting services,” said WSP president and CEO Alexandre L’Heureux. “We look forward to welcoming all our new colleagues to WSP”.

Guy Templeton, president and CEO of WSP in Australia & New Zealand, said: “Our clients have told us that strategic advice, urban and regional planning, as well as early and consistent community engagement are increasingly critical to their success. Elton Consulting’s skills-base and deep experience add depth to WSP’s existing capabilities and combined with their other services, we have a truly powerful offering.”

Elton Consulting CEO Kim Anson added: “In addition to a similar culture, WSP and Elton Consulting share a genuine commitment to working collaboratively with our clients to make a difference to our cities and regions, communities and organisations. Together we will develop even more creative and comprehensive consulting solutions.”

