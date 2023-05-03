WSP buys Quebec engineering firm

LGT president Moïse Gagné said he was excited by the deal

LGT specialises in the areas of mechanical engineering, electricity, sustainable development, structural and civil engineering. LGT also specialises in data centres and what WSP calls ‘critical infrastructure’.

WSP, which is headquartered in Montreal, said that by acquiring LGT it is “positioning itself as an essential player in the building engineering consulting field in Quebec, as well as in the highly strategic data centre industry”.

LGT employs more than 150 people at offices in Quebec City, Laval, Rimouski and Sept-Iles.

Alexandre L’Heureux, president and chief executive of WSP Global, said: “Together we have an opportunity to ramp up our presence in Quebec’s building market. We also intend to pool our expertise in the data centre sector while strengthening our capacities in this growing market across Canada.

Marie-Claude Dumas, president and chief executive of WSP Canada, added: “The acquisition of LGT ties in perfectly with our Canadian strategy and building sector approach. It will also strengthen our service offer, particularly in the education, cultural building, and data centre sectors. We are delighted to bring the benefits of our complementary expertise to our clients in Quebec and across Canada.”

LGT president Moïse Gagné said he was excited by the acquisition: “We know our team’s potential, so we are convinced that joining WSP will enable us to fast-track our shared goal of becoming the leader in Quebec’s building engineering sector.”

