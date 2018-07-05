PortmanPortman
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. WSP wins management role on Dublin PPP

WSP wins management role on Dublin PPP

5 Jul WSP has won a management role on a €220m (£194m) further education campus in Ireland.

Eriugena has appointed WSP’s public-private partnerships (PPP) and real asset investment services team as special purpose vehicle (SPV) manager for the work at the Dublin Institute of Technology Campus, Grangegorman.

The facility involves two buildings - the Central Quad and East Quad - providing accommodation for the institute’s general and financial management and company secretarial services.

Derek Sharkey, commercial & strategy director at WSP’s PPP & Real Asset Investment Services team, said: “We have been tracking this project for some time and are delighted to have secured such a prestigious commission.  This award is ground-breaking for our team on multiple levels, as it is our first international SPV management commission, coupled with our first such role working with Macquarie Capital.”

 

MPU

More News Channels