WSP wins management role on Dublin PPP

Eriugena has appointed WSP’s public-private partnerships (PPP) and real asset investment services team as special purpose vehicle (SPV) manager for the work at the Dublin Institute of Technology Campus, Grangegorman.

The facility involves two buildings - the Central Quad and East Quad - providing accommodation for the institute’s general and financial management and company secretarial services.

Derek Sharkey, commercial & strategy director at WSP’s PPP & Real Asset Investment Services team, said: “We have been tracking this project for some time and are delighted to have secured such a prestigious commission. This award is ground-breaking for our team on multiple levels, as it is our first international SPV management commission, coupled with our first such role working with Macquarie Capital.”