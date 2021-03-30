Wynne to build new school for Cricieth

Wynne Construction managing director Chris Wynne

Wynne Construction will build the new Ysgol Treferthyr on a greenfield site on the western approach to Cricieth, around 500 metres from its current location.

Ysgol Treferthyr is currently using a school built in the 19th century with a 1970s prefabricated extension in the centre of town with capacity for 119 primary pupils. The new site will have space for around 150, as well as a nursery. Outside, there will be a playground, a multi-use games area and a grass playing field.

The project is being funded by the Welsh government under the 21st Century Schools programme alongside Gwynedd Council.

Work is currently slated to start in November and scheduled to take 18 months.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk