Yanmar adds to Scottish network

ield and Forest owner Tom Brown with construction equipment specialist Harry Denholm

Yanmar Compact Equipment has appointed Edinburgh-based Field and Forest Machinery as its dealer for southern Scotland.

Field and Forest’s territory for Yanmar stretches from the southern borders with England, up to Edinburgh and Glasgow, and as far north as the Isle of Mull off west coast.

Field and Forest specialises in serving the groundcare and forestry sectors, especially the supply of specialised forestry attachments. It sees the addition of the Yanmar range as complementary to its existing customer base.

Field and Forest’s construction equipment specialist Harry Denholm, said: "Partnering with Yanmar CE represents a major milestone for Field and Forest, enabling us to deliver top-tier compact equipment solutions, enhanced by Yanmar CE’s legacy of quality and innovation."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk